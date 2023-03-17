One held from Delhi in connection with fake ED notice to Bhayandar builder | File Photo

The Kashimira police have arrested one person from New Delhi for his alleged involvement in the fake Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summons case to scare and extort Rs.6.55 crores from a builder and his partners in Bhayandar.

Three people had been booked on charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy and defamation by the Kashimira police on 10, March, However, the trio are yet to be arrested. According to senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam, the accused who has been identified as-Krishnakumar Kaushik played the role of facilitating the forged ED summons to the trio in exchange of Rs. 3.90 lakh.

In his compliant registered on 22, January, 2023, the complainant Anand Agarwal of Salasar Builders stated that he was informed by one of the accused that the ED had registered a case against them under the sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Income Tax Act, 1961 for their involvement in a fraudulent deal with a foreign national to purchase an Enemy Property in Kashimira. The accused also showed them a copy of the ED summons with an assurance of sorting out the issue with the help of their liaison in the ED office in New Delhi. Kaushik, who is an accountant by profession, will be produced before the court on Friday.