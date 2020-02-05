One dead, 2 hurt after falling off overcrowded train

Thane: A 53-year-old-man from Uttar Pradesh, who was in Mumbai for work-related to his garment business, died and two others suffered injuries after they fell off an overcrowded local train between Mumbra and Kalwa stations during peak hours on Wednesday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Hazeer Raheez Ahmad (53), and the injured as Abu Osama Firoz Ahmad Shaikh (23) and Imtiyaz Gulam Haidar Shaikh (43). The two injured sustained head injuries and undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

All the three were standing on the footboard of Mumbra to CSMT slow local train as it was overcrowded, said the Thane GRP.

According to the Thane Government Railway Police, Ahmad was residing with his wife and son in Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. He travelled to Mumbai on February 2, and went to meet his younger brother in Mumbra. On Wednesday, he boarded a Mumbra to CSMT slow local.

Among the two injured, Imtiyaz Shaikh resides with his wife and two children in Amrit Nagar in Kausa-Mumbra. He landed a new job in a garment factory in Vikhroli in Mumbai two months ago, the Thane GRP said.

Abu Osama Shaikh, works as an AC mechanic, and lives with his mother and elder brother in Amrit Nagar in Kausa-Mumbra. He was on his way from Mumbra to Parel for his job when the incident took place.

The GRP said they received information about the incident at 9.40am from a passerby who spotted three men lying on the tracks.