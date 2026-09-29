One Day, One Hour: KTC-WA To Mobilise Kharghar-Taloja Residents For Mega Cleanliness Drive On Gandhi Jayanti | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: With the call of “one day, one hour, together for cleanliness”, the Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTC-WA) will organise a community cleanliness drive on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, urging residents to come together and take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

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Residents have been requested to assemble at 7.45am at the KTC-WA ground, opposite Sai Harinda/Sai Bandar, with the cleanliness activity scheduled to begin at 8am.

The initiative will be held under the broader message of “Clean premises, safe society, beautiful future”, with the association encouraging residents to actively participate in maintaining clean, healthy and hygienic neighbourhoods.

KTC-WA has appealed to residents to join the drive and contribute an hour towards improving the cleanliness of the Kharghar-Taloja area.

For further information, residents can contact 7798833777.