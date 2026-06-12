On Eve Of 1st Anniversary, Pilots Urge Wider Probe Into Suspected Electrical Failure In Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crash Case | X/@ANI

Mumbai: On the eve of the tragedy's first anniversary, the Federation of India Pilots (FIP) president Captain C S Randhawa urged investigators to examine evidence pointing to possible electrical system failures in the Dreamliner.

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“There is a series of evidence pointing towards electrical problems in the Boeing 787. The wider electrical system needs thorough investigation to prevent future accidents,” Randhawa said in Ahmedabad, adding that accident probes should focus on improving safety rather than assigning blame.

The investigation has involved multiple international agencies and manufacturers. Alongside the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), experts from the US National Transportation Safety Board, Boeing and GE Aerospace have participated in the probe. Components of the engine control system were sent to France for specialised testing, while damaged engine parts continue to undergo analysis at GE facilities in Ohio. The complexity of the investigation and the involvement of multiple jurisdictions have contributed to a prolonged silence from the AAIB, Air India and Boeing.

Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, has focused on compensation and support for affected families. The airline recently clarified that there is no pressure on families to accept final compensation settlements before the cause of the crash is officially established. For many families, however, compensation is secondary to accountability. They continue to seek clarity on whether the disaster was caused by a technical fault, maintenance lapse or another factor.

A memorial service at the crash site on Friday will mark one year since the tragedy. While the wreckage has long been cleared, the questions surrounding India's worst aviation disaster in decades remain unanswered.