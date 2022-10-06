On Dussehra, Maharashtra's Sangola village performs Ravan 'aarti'

A devotee dressed as ravan takes part in a procession to mark the 'Dussehra' festival celebration (Representative Image) | PTI

Akola (Maharashtra): Residents of a non-descript village in Maharashtra celebrate Dussehra in a different way by performing the 'aarti' of demon king Ravan on the festival when his effigies are burnt in other parts of the country.

Many residents of Sangola village in Akola district believe they are employed and able to sustain their livelihood because of Ravan's blessings and the peace and happiness in their village is because of the demon king.

Locals claim the tradition of worshiping Ravan for his “intelligence and ascetic qualities” has been going on in the village for last 300 years. At the centre of the village stands a tall black stone statue of the 10-headed demon king.

“The villagers believe in Lord Ram, but they also have faith in Ravan and do not burn his effigies,” local resident Bhivaji Dhakre said on the occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday.

According to Dhakre, some of the villagers hail Ravan as a “scholar” and believe he abducted Sita for “political reasons and preserved her sanctity”.

Local temple priest Haribhau Lakhade said his family has since long been worshiping Ravan and claimed the happiness, peace and contentment in the village is because of the Lanka king.