On Camera: Volvo bus goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

Pune: On Wednesday, December 7, a Shivshahi bus caught fire in Pune. No casualties reported so far.
There were 35 passengers in the bus, all of them were rescued on time.
Earlier last month, a Shivshahi bus caught fire in Pune. Even then, all the 42 passengers in the bus escaped unhurt due to the incident of the driver.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)