On Camera: Volvo bus goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

Volvo catches fire in Pune | Twitter

Pune: On Wednesday, December 7, a Shivshahi bus caught fire in Pune. No casualties reported so far.

There were 35 passengers in the bus, all of them were rescued on time.

Earlier last month, a Shivshahi bus caught fire in Pune. Even then, all the 42 passengers in the bus escaped unhurt due to the incident of the driver.