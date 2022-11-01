On Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

On Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi catches fire in Pune, no casualties reported |

On Tuesday, November 1, at Yerwada, Pune, a Shivshahi bus caught fire near Shashtrinagar Road. However, none of the 42 passengers were hurt because it was parked when the fire started and everyone was outside.

Shivshahi, a government bus, was travelling between Yavatmal and Chinchwad. The fire crew has arrived and is working to put out the flames.

The Shashtrinagar Road has been blocked off to traffic in the meantime. It has not yet been determined what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, and more details are awaited.