e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOn Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

On Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

Shivshahi, a government bus, was travelling between Yavatmal and Chinchwad. The fire crew has arrived and is working to put out the flames.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
On Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi catches fire in Pune, no casualties reported |
Follow us on

On Tuesday, November 1, at Yerwada, Pune, a Shivshahi bus caught fire near Shashtrinagar Road. However, none of the 42 passengers were hurt because it was parked when the fire started and everyone was outside.

Shivshahi, a government bus, was travelling between Yavatmal and Chinchwad. The fire crew has arrived and is working to put out the flames.

The Shashtrinagar Road has been blocked off to traffic in the meantime. It has not yet been determined what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, and more details are awaited.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Seatbelts for all car passengers mandatory from today

Mumbai updates: Seatbelts for all car passengers mandatory from today

Mumbai: 16 year old girl dead in a lift accident

Mumbai: 16 year old girl dead in a lift accident

On Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

On Camera: State transport bus Shivshahi goes up in flames in Pune; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Traffic cops to sensitise car drivers, co-passengers as mandatory seatbelt rule comes into...

Mumbai: Traffic cops to sensitise car drivers, co-passengers as mandatory seatbelt rule comes into...

Mumbai: Traffic Police fines 23,547 auto rickshaws, taxis in October for refusing passengers

Mumbai: Traffic Police fines 23,547 auto rickshaws, taxis in October for refusing passengers