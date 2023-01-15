e-Paper Get App
On Camera: NCP MP Supriya Sule's Saari catches fire at event in Hinjewadi area of Pune

In a statement, Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
A major mishap was averted in Pune after NCP MP Supriya Sule's Saari caught fire at an event in the Hinjewadi area of Pune.

The incident took place during the inaugural program of a karate tournament in Hinjewadi.

In a statement, Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry. "At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time. Request all wellwishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe," Sule said in a statement.

The video of the incident was posted on social media. In the video, one can see the Baramati MP garlanding the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and her saree catches fire as it accidentally touches the flame of a small lamp placed on the table.

