On Camera: Mumbai passenger assaulted by BEST conductor over lack of change in Kandivali; FIR lodged

Bus conductor and the passenger at Kandivali bus depot | Twitter

Mumbai: A middle age passenger injured after allegedly pushed by a BEST conductor at a BEST stop of Kandivali east on Wednesday.

The passenger fell down on the ground, and got few stiches stitches on his head. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Samata Nagar police registered a FIR and inquiring the matter.

However Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) understanding officials said that the passenger was creating nuisance . When a BEST employees tried to intervene the passengers fell down.

In the video, the injured passenger can be seen lying on the ground while the onlookers try to catch hold of the bus conductor and take the victim to the hospital.

"The concerned ground booking driver Shashikant Devkule, was performing duty at Kandivali bus station east on December 21 th. At around 10.25 pm. One passenger who was seems to be intoxicated was creating nuisance and not in queue , giving bad words at the bus stop of Route A 282 amongst few passengers. Hence to get him aside Shashikant tried to move him aside by holding his arm but he started opposing , mean time said person fell down , where he suffered injuries to his head and blood started oozing out" said a BEST officials adding that passenger was taken first to ESIS hospital by our staff, later he shifted to Tunga hospital, Kandivali west at the insistence of his family members.

According to senior police inspector Pravin Dattaram Rane, Samta Nagar police station, the accused reacted because the victim was trying to disrupt the crowd by pushing and rushing.

The victim identified as Rajak Pathan was slightly pushed after which he fell on the ground, and hurt himself, Rane added.

"The victim was taken to the hospital and he received the necessary treatment. He is doing well as of now. We have booked the accused under section 337," said Rane.