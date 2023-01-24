ON CAMERA: Ex-deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation Jagdish Gaikwad thrashed after huge fight outside Mumbai bar; arrested | FPJ

Former deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation Jagdish Gaikwad was thrashed by a group of the people outside a bar in Chembur. The incident happened on Monday night, confirmed the Chunnabhatti police.

Fight started after Gaikwad abused a VBA worker

The matter started when the complainant in the case, Parmeshwar Ranshur, 35, a member of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar, casually greeted Gaikwad - when they met inside a Bar and Restaurant. When Ranshore introduced himself, along with the political party he is involved with, the former said that Gaikwad started abusing him which eventually led to a physical fight.

They took the matter outside the bar where other VBA's party members were present - who got involved in the fight. As things started heating up, Chunnabhatti police reached the spot, while subsequently, Ranshore lodged a complaint against Gaikwad. The police arrested Gaikwad on Tuesday morning under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) among others of the Indian Penal Code.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter in which a group of the people outside a bar is trashing Gaikwad and abusing him.

Note: Abusive Language; viewers' discretion advised