On BEST's foundation day, government launches new batch of electric buses in Mumbai. See photos

He further wrote that Mumbai will now have a fully electric bus network with many buses in the suburban district going electric as well,

"Starting this week, the island city would have a fully and only electric bus network and many buses in the suburban district would be electric too. We at @MahaEnvCC are keen to support urban public transport to convert their fleets to fully electric along with charging infrastructure."

He further wrote that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a BEST App and Common Travel Pass for BEST Bus, Metro and Railway that would be launched later in December.

Thackeray also inaugurated Mahim BEST Bus Depot along with Mayor Kishori Pednekar, BEST Chairman Ashish Chemburkar, BEST GM Lokesh Chandra, MLA Sada Sarvankar, Corporator Milind Vaidya and other dignitaries.

