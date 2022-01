Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 797 after 144 new cases emerge

144 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which 100 are from Mumbai, 11 from Nagpur, seven each from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), six from Pimpri Chinchwad, five from Kolhapur, two each from Amravati , Ulhasnagar and Bhivandi Nizampur and one each from Panvel and Osmanabad.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 797.

Of the 797 cases in Maharashtra, 508 are from Mumbai, followed by 78 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 44 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 26 in Pune rural, 29 in Thane, 17 in Panvel, 24 in Nagpur, 10 each in Navi Mumbai and Kolhapur, 8 in Satara, 7 in Kalyan Dombivali, six in Osmanabad, five in Bhivandi Nizampur, four in Vasai Virar, 3 each in Nanded, Amravati and Ulhasnagar, two each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mira Bhayandar and Sangli, and one each in Latur, Ahmednagar Akola and Raigad.

Out of these, 330 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:28 PM IST