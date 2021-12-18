Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 48 after 4 new cases emerge in Mumbai, 3 in Satara and 1 in Pune

Eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday, of which 4 are from Mumbai, one from Pune and three from Satara, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 48.

Regarding the eight cases reported today, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said patients from Mumbai are asymptomatic, while that of Pune has no symptoms.

Three of those who have tested positive in Satara, two are without symptoms except for an 8-year-old girl.

According to preliminary information, out of the four patients from Mumbai two have a history of travel to Africa, one to Tanzania and one to England. One patient from Pune had a close contact with an international traveller.

While that of Satara, members of the same family had a travel history to East Africa.

Of the 48 cases in Maharashtra, 18 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune (rural), three from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 08:14 PM IST