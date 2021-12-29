Omicron threat: Maharashtra govt advises to avoid crowding at Gateway of India, Marine Lines and other places in Mumbai on New Year

Ahead of New Year, Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued guidelines for celebrations across the state to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

In its guidelines, the government has specifically also mentioned to avoid crowding and gathering at famous spots of Mumbai like Gateway of India, Marine Lines, Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and other places.

The guidelines come at a time when Mumbai has been reporting a spurt in Covid cases since last few days. Yesterday, the city reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, and one more death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374, the civic body said in a bulletin.

The day's tally of 1,377 was a sharp rise from 809 cases (indicating an increase of 70 per cent) reported on Monday, which had also recorded three deaths linked to coronavirus in the metropolis.

It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray noting a rise in cases in teh capital city said that Mumbai may report over 2000 cases today. The Shiv Sena leader today chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray outlined the key areas of the plan, which he said includes "the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January".

"Mumbai is planning to increase hospital infrastructure and arrange for medication and oxygen. Along with it, there will be a big focus on vaccination, for both adults and children, he said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:42 PM IST