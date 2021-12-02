Omicron threat: After Centre's rap, Maharashtra govt revises COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers; deets inside

The Maharashtra government on Thursday has revised the COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers. This comes after the Centre on Wednesday rapped the state government for imposition of restrictions on international travellers, which were at variance with those issued by it. It also asked the state government to align itself with the Centre's guidelines for their uniform pan-India implementation.

In its revised guidelines, the Maharashtra govt has imposed strict restrictions only on passengers from "High Risk Countries", which are South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

"High-Risk Air Passengers may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports of the State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification. Such all "High-Risk Air Passengers" shall have to undergo RT-PCR Test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and shall undergo mandatory 7-day "Institutional Quarantine" with second RT-PCR Test to be carried out on 7th day. If any of the RT-PCR Test is found to be positive, then such "High-Risk Air Passenger" shall be shifted to a Hospital with Covid Treatment Facilities. In case result of RT-PCR Test of 7th day comes negative, such "High Risk Air Passenger" will have to undergo a further 7 days of Home Quarantine," said the guidelines.

Meanwhile, DCP immigration and FRRO will draft a proforma of declaration for all arriving passengers on international flights to declare details of the countries visited in last 15 days, said the guidelines. MIAL will share the proformas with all airlines. The information regarding travel in the last 15 days shall be cross checked by immigration on arrival. An incorrect information furnished by the passenger shall lead to action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.

Besides, in the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:56 PM IST