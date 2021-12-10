Omicron scare: Shopkeepers, bus travellers should be fully jabbed in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation is also gearing up to avert another Covid-19 wave. Civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma reviewed the preparations on Thursday and asked the health department to be ready for effective and timely control and management of the pandemic. He held a meeting with additional municipal commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Sanjay Herwade, along with medical health and ward officers and asked them to speed up vaccination and increase the testing. Sharma asked officers to check if shopkeepers in the famous markets are fully vaccinated.

He asked the health department to stock up medicines, ventilators, oxygen, and other medical facilities, including beds at the Parking Plaza Covid hospital in Thane. He further asked officials to contact and trace international travellers arriving every day. He said they all should take the RT-PCR test and undergo quarantine, if needed. The measures should also include contact tracing, he directed, adding that all other safety protocols should be followed by citizens, failing which strict action should be taken.

“All major bus stops in Thane should be checked by officials to make sure people travelling in buses are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:50 AM IST