Officer who rescued 4-yr-old Prince from borewell takes charge as GOC of Uttar Maharashtra

Nagpur: Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi assumed charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area on Monday at a solemn ceremony held in Nagpur. He was instrumental in the rescue of four-year-old Prince who was stuck in a 150-foot deep borewell for 48 hours in 2006.

About Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi

Commissioned in Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army on Dec 19, 1987, Vidyarthi has tenanted numerous important operational, instructional and administrative appointments in his illustrious career spanning over three decades, a defence release said.

He has an MSc degree in defence studies from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and also an MPhil from National Defence College, New Delhi.

“He has commanded an Engineer Regiment in Western sector, a Mountain Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh and an Infantry Division in the Western sector. He has held various important staff appointments at Army War College, Mhow, HQ Mountain Division, HQ Strike Corps and Army HQ,” the release informed.

The General Officer has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and a Sena Medal (Distinguished) while commanding a Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh.