e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOfficer who rescued 4-yr-old Prince from borewell takes charge as GOC of Uttar Maharashtra

Officer who rescued 4-yr-old Prince from borewell takes charge as GOC of Uttar Maharashtra

Commissioned in Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army on Dec 19, 1987, Vidyarthi has tenanted numerous important operational, instructional and administrative appointments in his illustrious career spanning over three decades

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Officer who rescued 4-yr-old Prince from borewell takes charge as GOC of Uttar Maharashtra | Twitter
Follow us on

Nagpur: Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi assumed charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area on Monday at a solemn ceremony held in Nagpur. He was instrumental in the rescue of four-year-old Prince who was stuck in a 150-foot deep borewell for 48 hours in 2006.

About Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi

Commissioned in Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army on Dec 19, 1987, Vidyarthi has tenanted numerous important operational, instructional and administrative appointments in his illustrious career spanning over three decades, a defence release said.

He has an MSc degree in defence studies from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and also an MPhil from National Defence College, New Delhi.

“He has commanded an Engineer Regiment in Western sector, a Mountain Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh and an Infantry Division in the Western sector. He has held various important staff appointments at Army War College, Mhow, HQ Mountain Division, HQ Strike Corps and Army HQ,” the release informed.

The General Officer has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and a Sena Medal (Distinguished) while commanding a Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh.

Read Also
WATCH: NDRF team rescues 4-yr-old boy who fell into 55-feet borewell in UP's Hapur
article-image

RECENT STORIES

CM Eknath Shinde appeals Thane builders to construct affordable projects

CM Eknath Shinde appeals Thane builders to construct affordable projects

Thane: Coal mine official nabbed red-handed for bribery

Thane: Coal mine official nabbed red-handed for bribery

Mumbai: Man gets 1-yr jail for moving Rs 100 note on teen’s lips, stalking

Mumbai: Man gets 1-yr jail for moving Rs 100 note on teen’s lips, stalking

Mumbai: Vakola doctor cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh by man impersonating CISF employee

Mumbai: Vakola doctor cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh by man impersonating CISF employee

Mumbai: Andheri resident seeks Rs 36L for medical negligence at BKC jumbo Covid centre

Mumbai: Andheri resident seeks Rs 36L for medical negligence at BKC jumbo Covid centre