Odd-even parking in Khar, Bandra

To ease traffic congestion in Bandra and Khar areas, where the traffic scenario has worsened due to narrow roads and parking on both sides of roads, the traffic department has implemented an even and odd parking system.

As per the latest notification issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP Traffic (Hq and central), the system has been implemented on 13 roads.

As per the system, when the calendar date is even, parking is allowed on the east side of the road, while it’s allowed on the west side when the date is odd.

Meanwhile, four roads have been made one way to ease vehicular movement.

No parking zones have also been announced at Mount Mary Road from Mount Mary Church up to its junction with Kane Road, as per the traffic department notification.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:03 AM IST