OC Amnesty Scheme Brings Hope To Mumbai Buildings Awaiting Regularisation After Willington Heights Case

Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Stuck In Limbo; Citizens Await Government Resolution Despite Announcement Two Months Ago | File Pic

Mumbai: The introduction of the OC Amnesty Scheme was triggered after the Tardeo's Willington Heights case, in which the top 17 floors of the high-rise were vacated following a Bombay High Court order. The building has partial OC, and a resident had approached the court. The court in August 2025 ordered the evacuation of residents of the non-OC floors until the entire building is regularised. It was one of its kind action taken in Mumbai.

However, since then, the 27 evacuated families of the posh high-rise are still staying in alternate accommodation. With the SOP for the OC Amnesty Scheme ready, residents, however, express a sigh of relief that they can officially apply for regularisation.

Satish Mehta, a resident of Willington Heights, said, "We have been informed that the SOP for the amnesty scheme is ready and the same will get operational very soon. The size of all the flats in our building is falling within the limit of 80 sq mt, which is one of the main conditions for eligibility to apply. We will soon get the OC, which was long awaited for. There is a sigh of relief not just for our society members but also so many thousands of buildings that will be able to resolve typical hindrances and obtain OC."

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OC amnesty scheme details

Application has to be online through the AutoDCR system through an architect/licensed surveyor.

Amnesty Scheme will be applicable for the residential/Hospital/School Buildings which were occupied before 17/11/2016 with individual unit's Carpet Area up to 80 Sq mt.

Provision of a separate tab for "OC Amnesty Scheme" on the AutoDCR online portal will be available, wherein all proposals received will be enlisted. A period of 15 days will be allotted for receiving any complaints/objections.

Separate guidelines for issuance of partial OC.

Application can be made by individual flat owners also.

In case of rehabilitation proposals, delinking of the issue of the OC to rehabilitation buildings/wings/component from the violation/non-compliance, if any, in sale buildings/wings/component will be dealt with by obtaining specific approval of the Municipal Commissioner.

A 50% discount on the prevailing rate of penalty should be given for proposals received within the period of six months to one year from the date of SOP for implementation of the amnesty scheme.

In cases where matters are pending with ACB or due to court proceedings, OC will not be granted without the order of a competent court/Authority. Also Watch:

Citizens bear extra expenses

In Mumbai, buildings which are occupied but lack OC require residents to pay extra from their pockets. Apart from obstacles in obtaining a bank loan to purchase a flat without an OC, residents also pay double water charges every three months to the BMC as the water is supplied by the civic body on humanitarian grounds. The residents also have to pay more property tax compared to buildings which are regularised.

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