OBC Quota in Local bodies: MVA govt heaves a sigh of relief after SC asks to submit OBC data

If SC accepts data, it will pave the way for temporary restoration of reservation in the upcoming civic and local body elections

The state will have to complete the triple test especially with regard to compilation of OBC data by MSBCC

State govt has recently earmarked Rs 450 cr for collection of OBC data

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday heaved a major sigh of relief as the Supreme Court asked to submit the data and information available with the state concerning Other Backward Classes with the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC). The apex court said that the MSBCC may submit the interim report if so, advised to the concerned authorities within 2 weeks from receipt of information/data from the state government.

If the Supreme Court accepts the state government’s data it will pave the way for the restoration of 27% political reservation to the OBC community which was scrapped last year citing it was above the 50% quota ceiling. This will be applicable in the upcoming elections to the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and a couple of others and also various zilla parishads in the state. The state government thereafter had issued an ordinance providing OBC quota in local bodies below 50% quota limit but it was also stayed by the apex court. In the recently concluded winter session, the legislature had unanimously passed a resolution that local body elections should not be held in the absence of OBC quota.

Veteran NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal hailed the apex court order and told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The state government has an OBC data compiled by the MSBCC formed by the BJP-led government to collect data on Maratha community to provide quota. Besides, the government has also data on the scholarships provided to OBC in education and students pursuing higher education that will also be submitted. The state government had asked apex court to permit elections based on data already available to the state concerning other backward classes.’’ Further, Bhujbal, who is the founder of Samata Parishad, said in its review petition it was submitted that as per the Constitutional Amendment the state government shall have the power to identify and include the OBCs in their respective lists.

On the other hand, OBC quota expert Hari Narke claimed that the apex court has given a major relief to the OBC community and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ‘’The OBC quota can be restored based on the data from various studies of the Rural Development Department available in the State, sample observation and data of Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 (excluding caste). This is a major victory of the State Government. The big thing is that the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission, the State Election Commission and the state government can save OBC reservation temporarily by adopting a sympathetic and social justice approach,’’ he noted.

However, a senior bureaucrat claimed that if the OBC quota in the local body is restored after SC accepts the OBC data submitted by the state government it will be a temporary relief. ‘’The MSBCC will have to complete the compilation of OBC data as a part of a triple test asked by the apex court. That will then will be submitted to the SC which will later decide the matter as the OBC quota should not cross the 50% quota ceiling.’’ He recalled that the state government in the supplementary demands has earmarked Rs 450 crore to the MSBCC for the compilation of empirical data of OBC.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:52 PM IST