Now travel on electric buses from Mumbai airport terminal 2 to South Bombay, BKC from tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched an electric bus service to enhance passengers' convenience.

From Tuesday onwards, passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport can board an electric bus from Terminal 2 (T2) to South Bombay and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

"To elevate connectivity & convenience for inbound and outbound passengers, @myBESTBus has launched Airport Electric Bus Service. Starting Tuesday passengers can utilize this special shuttle service between CSMIA (T2) to South Mumbai & BKC. Other locations will be added soon," Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the launch of 60 electric buses from Mumbai's Worli Depot yesterday.

"All of Mumbai’s current fleet of 386 buses will be powered by renewable energy. All new buses will be only electric, 1900 buses purchase tender launched and 200 electric double decker buses soon. By 2023, 50% and, by 2027 we aim to have 100% electric bus fleet for Mumbai," he wrote in a tweet.

Thackeray stated that cities including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Sambhajinagar, Nagpur will also have their own electric bus fleets soon and the Maharashtra Environment and Climate change department is assisting them to that end.

Earlier last week, Aaditya Thackeray, while speaking at a function at the BMC headquarters said that the entire fleet of the BEST will comprise electric buses by 2028. He added that double-decker buses operated by the BEST will run on either electrical energy or hydrogen fuel cells, whichever is more capable.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 04:44 PM IST