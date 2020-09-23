Now, tourists & cricket fans to have stadium safari at Wankhede

Mumbai: At a time when the IPL 20-20 is underway, the tourists and cricket fans can have a stadium safari and have fun. The Maharashtra government, after its recent decision to promote Caravan Tourism, on Tuesday has taken a decision to encourage the tourists and fans from around the world to take a tour of the stadium.

As a beginning, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has agreed to open up Wankhede Stadium for a stadium experience tour and thereby showcase India’s rich cricketing heritage to the world. This will be on the lines of various countries including Spain, Germany, and England where tourists can enjoy stadium experience.

‘’We at the Tourism Department had requested @MumbaiCricAssoc to work with us on opening up of Wankhede Stadium for a stadium experience tour to tourists and fans from around the world. They have agreed in principle to work together on the same,’’ said Aaditya in a tweet after his meeting with the department officers. ‘’We would, of course, be requesting @mipaltan as well to be a part of this stadium experience,’’ he added.

Aaditya has thanked the MCA apex committee for the key partnership. ‘’For most of us, Cricket is a religion. Wankhede is where India won the World Cup. This truly shall be a place for not just tourists but for devotees of cricket and their favourite players,’’ he noted.

In addition, Aaditya said he has discussed with former BCCI President Sharad Pawar and MCA President Vijay Patil on having a museum of ‘’Indian Cricket emanating from Mumbai.’’

’The MCA has agreed for this as well, to be either in Wankhede or any suitable place."