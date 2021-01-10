Now take buses and pets on Ro-Pax

Now, you can take buses on Ro-Pax to travel to Alibaug and back. The Ro-Ro ship operator M2M ferries, apart from allowing two wheelers and cars, will also allow buses on board. The cost of the bus will vary as per the seating capacity. 15 seater buses will be charged up to Rs 3,300, 30 seater up to Rs 4,000 and 45 seater up to Rs 5,500. The maximum seating capacity of the bus should not exceed 60, informed the operator. Those interested can make bookings via phone (+91) 829-1902-662.

Commuters will also be able to take their pets on Ro-Pax. A dedicated area for pets has also been made in the ship.

The much-awaited Mumbai's water transport Ro-Ro ferry started its commercial operations on August 20 after the lockdown. Thereafter, it started receiving good responses gradually. The operator, as a precautionary measure, has been allowing limited passengers and vehicles on board.

The Ro-Pax vessel M2M-1 has the capacity of carrying 500 passengers and up to 145 vehicles per trip. Everyday, a total of six trips up and down are made. On weekends, the trips are increased by five from both sides. According to the operator, on weekends 3,000 commuters use the Ro-Pax ship to travel to and fro between Alibaug and Mumbai.