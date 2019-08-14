Now, NCP delegation donates Rs 50 lakh for CM Fadnavis’s flood relief

Mumbai: A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) delegation team led by Baramati MP Supriya Sule, opposition leader in state legislative council Dhananjay Munde and NCP spokesperson and Mumbai chief, Nawab Malik along with other party members handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh for the Maharashtra chief minister’s flood relief fund.

The delegates handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister along with a memorandum of demands, seeking rehabilitation for those who have lost their houses along with compensation for farmers as well.

The drastic floods affected the western parts of Maharashtra adversely causing huge property loss and death toll rising to 43.

As the floods caused huge property loss, many houses especially huts, were swept away. The delegates demanded an aid of Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre.

They also asked the government to waive off the outstanding loans of farmers and subsidies of Rs 25,000 per hectare as compensation of agricultural land loss.

As the floods have refrained the farmers from producing any more crops for the next six months, they requested the state to provide Rs 40,000 to the farmers as compensation.

As many people in the flood affected areas have complained of losing valid documents and government ID proofs, the delegates requested to provide and help them with new documents using the Maharashtra E-service centres.