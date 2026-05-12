Noted Mumbai Author Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Mangalore at 50 | file photo

Mumbai: Noted Mumbai-based author and knowledge coach Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai died following a cardiac arrest at Mangalore on Monday night. He was 50.

He had authored 24 books and most of them were best-sellers specially the one on Chanakya. He was a much sought after personality specially at lit fests and college festivals.

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The world of academia and literary circles were shocked to hear the news of Dr Pillai's sudden demise. His close friend and Journalist Sriprakash Menon told FPJ that "until a few days before we were together and we were to meet in Kochi soon. He did not show any sign of illness." Vasundhara Jakka, who organises book reading sessions in Navi Mumbai, was in utter disbelief. Not long ago she had invited Dr Pillai to read one of his latest books.

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Swami Swatmananda of Chinmaya Mission said "

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dr. Pillai.

"He was an inspiring teacher, thinker, author and a proud torchbearer of India’s knowledge traditions.

"To the world he was known as the author of Corporate Chanakya, who brought the timeless brilliance of Chanakya into the language of modern leadership and management. But to many within Chinmaya Mission, he was also a sincere sevak and a student of Indian wisdom.

" His association with the Chinmaya Mission was deep and longstanding. His journey with Chanakya studies was greatly shaped by Chinmaya International Foundation, where he formally studied Kautilya’s Arthashastra and helped make these profound ideas accessible to contemporary society.

"Even while gaining national and international recognition, he remained closely connected with the Mission’s activities and values."