'Not shifting Mahalakshmi Race Course anywhere': Shinde government to Maharashtra Assembly

Shinde-Fadanavis government on Tuesday told the state legislative assembly that BMC has not initiated a proposal to shift Mahalaxmi Racecourse to Mulund dumping ground. The government also said that the rent proposal regarding the same is under process.

In a written reply submitted to the Assembly, CM Eknath Shinde informed the house that a policy decision will be taken on the racecourse land. 'A cabinet meeting on September 27, 2016, discussed the renewal of lease properties and on March 15, 2017 a government policy for the same was issued. However, lands with Mahalaxmi Racecourse, gymkhana were excluded from it and it was announced that a separate order will be issued for the same,' written reply informed.

Lease amount as per the old rate

It further said that 'Until the announcement of the said order, it was decided that lease amount as per the old rate will be charged and later the difference will be have to paid with interest and an assurance deed to this effect will be taken for the establishments. As per the decision, RWITC has been informed on November 10, 2022 about submitting the assurance deed and the draft of the same is being prepared by the BMC.'

The Mahalaxmi Race Course was set up on a land parcel given on lease for 99 years to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) by the BMC in 1914. It is spread across 8.55 lakh sq m and has been identified as a Grade II-B heritage site. While the BMC owns around one-third of the land parcel, the Maharashtra government owns the rest.

Uddhav Thackeray – led Shiv Sena group lashes Shinde govt

The Uddhav Thackeray – led Shiv Sena group had lashed out at the state government amid reports of shifting of the racecourse to Mulund dumping ground. Recently Aaditya Thackeray has raised this issue again saying that the intentions of Shinde government in this case are suspicious. It was being said that Aaditya is testing water to make this issue a prominent one ahead of BMC elections. By this reply, Shinde government has tried to defuse it.

