'Not Lack Of Civic Sense But Majboori': Video Of Young Men Dangerously Boarding Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral - WATCH

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a video showing several young men boarding a Mumbai local train while sitting on the guard railings between the railway tracks is going viral on social media. While the post attributed the act to a lack of civic sense, comments on social media expressed empathy for the commuters, saying that the risky behaviour was driven by necessity rather than carelessness, due to the extreme overcrowding of local trains.

The video shared by the.sonflower showed people sitting on the railing as the train approached the platform. The distance between them and the train was so close that a mere slip could have been fatal. As the train neared the station, the people started getting into the train. This reportedly took place during peak hours, as a large number of passengers can be seen on the platform. It appears that this was a way for the men on the railing to board the train from the wrong side.

Social media reactions

Several users criticised those who judge commuters superficially on social media, arguing that the real issue is systemic failure rather than a lack of civic sense. Users also pointed out that the action reflects frustration with the transport system and concern for the lives of those struggling to navigate it.

"This time, it’s not a matter of civic sense, but of majboori (compulsion)," one user said.

Another added, "Bhai, kisi ko shauk nahi apni jaan ka risk lene ka… kabhi peak hours mein chadke dekho"

Some other user added, "Ghar pe baith ke civic sense pe reel banana easy hai, but these people did not choose this path, it's a system failure. Better to expose the system than create useless reels like this."

One user called the scenario "The rat race"

A user added, "You can't able to enter in the train because of the crowd and in that 1 min stoppage"

"Middle-class men trying very hard to run his family", and questioned, "but at what cost, risking his own life?"