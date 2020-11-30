Not just Baba Amte's granddaughter: From Anandwan to WEF's Young Global Leader, journey of Dr Sheetal Amte

Chandrapur: Renowned social worker Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, here, on Monday morning.
As per preliminary information, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life this morning, said a police official P. Pendarkar from Warora Police Station.
"She was rushed to the Warora Rural Hospital and further enquiries are underway", said Pendarkar.
The granddaughter of the Magsaysay laureate, Murlidhar D. Amte, alias Baba Amte, Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki was the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti which has done commendable work among leprosy patients.
Although she was known as a granddaughter of Baba Amte, her contribution to the field of social work is commendable.
Here's a brief profile of Dr Sheetal, tracing her journey from Anandwan to World Economic Forum's (WEF) Young Global Leader:
Sheetal completed her degree from Government Medical College, Nagpur.
After becoming a doctor, she joined her family at Anandwan.
She was instrumental in the installation of solar power panels in Anandwan and was working for making it a smart village.
In addition to her MBBS degree, she also had completed her masters from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
She was working as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member Maharogi Sewa Samiti (MSS), Warora.
MSS is a non-profit founded by her grandfather Baba Amte.
Operating from one of the most backward districts of Central India -Chandrapur, MSS has built livelihood capabilities of thousands of marginalized people, especially those with disabilities like leprosy afflicted, orthopedically handicapped, vision and hearing impaired and primitive tribal populace since 1949.
In January 2016 Dr Sheetal was selected by World Economic Forum as 'Young Global Leader 2016' and later was selected as a Member of World Economic Forum Expert Network on Humanitarian Response.
She was also working as a fellow of the World Innovation Organisation, an initiative of the World Summit on Innovation and the United Nations.
In addition to this, she was also the recipient of the 2016 INK fellowship and Rotary Vocational Excellence Award.
