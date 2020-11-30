Not just Baba Amte's granddaughter: From Anandwan to WEF's Young Global Leader, journey of Dr Sheetal Amte

Chandrapur: Renowned social worker Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, here, on Monday morning.

As per preliminary information, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life this morning, said a police official P. Pendarkar from Warora Police Station.

"She was rushed to the Warora Rural Hospital and further enquiries are underway", said Pendarkar.

The granddaughter of the Magsaysay laureate, Murlidhar D. Amte, alias Baba Amte, Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki was the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti which has done commendable work among leprosy patients.

Although she was known as a granddaughter of Baba Amte, her contribution to the field of social work is commendable.

Here's a brief profile of Dr Sheetal, tracing her journey from Anandwan to World Economic Forum's (WEF) Young Global Leader: