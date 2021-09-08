Not allowed to board bus with dog, Sion resident rides to Nashik

MUMBAI: Sion resident Subhash Adhangale, 48, was eager to meet his ailing mother in Nashik and spend time with his extended family at his ancestral home. While arrangements were being made for the family’s journey to Nashik, which takes about four hours on a bus, Adhangale realised his pet dog, six-year-old Jacky, will not be allowed to board the bus. There was no way in the world that Adhangale would leave Jacky alone, or in the care of anyone else.

So, he asked his wife and children to go ahead with the journey, while he and his brother, Dinkar, 43, rode to Nashik on a bike, the good boy Jacky stacked in an open box that was placed between them.

As Jacky isn’t used to such a long bike ride, the brothers took regular breaks to ensure the pet was fed and allowed to stretch his limbs. “We didn’t want him to get stressed at any stage of the journey. Jacky is a family member and to look after him is our duty,” Adhangale said.

The brothers set out for Nashik from Sion on Monday, and reached their destination only late Tuesday. It took them two days instead of four hours, but “every minute was worth it,” Adhangale said. “He was in a playful mood when we reached Nashik,” he added.

No doubt Jacky will return home to Sion on a bike. Here’s wishing him another happy journey.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:41 PM IST