Norwegian Man Raised On Mumbai Streets Returns To Dargah To Pay Respects Years Later | Lasse.J.Lund

Mumbai: A Norwegian man, who says he was abandoned on the streets of Mumbai years ago, has returned to the city and is now seen visiting a dargah to pay his respects. In videos shared online, the man is seen offering prayers and taking part in rituals, saying that he grew up among different communities in Mumbai and learned many of these practices from them.

According to videos shared by Instagram user ‘Lasse.j.Lund’, the man recalled his difficult childhood in Mumbai and said that several Indian communities helped him survive during his time on the streets, including members of the Muslim community. He said that while living among them, he learned how to pray like them and continued following those practices while growing up.

He is seen pouring water into the grave which is a tradition rooted in Islamic tradition.

Throught his various videos, the man explained that his family had moved to India when he was around four years old. However, according to him, the family overstayed in the country, following which their situation worsened over time. He said that one by one, family members started leaving India, until only he, his mother and his sister remained in Mumbai.

The man further claimed that his mother and sister were jailed after authorities allegedly asked them for passports and visa documents which they did not possess. Following the incident, he said he was left alone in Dharavi at a very young age and survived there for several years by himself.

He stated that he continued living alone in Mumbai until he was nearly 18 years old, after which his father managed to help him leave India with assistance from the Finnish Embassy. He also spoke about the emotional and personal struggles he faced after returning to Norway, saying that readjusting to life there was also extremely difficult.

The Norwegian national is currently back in Mumbai and has been documenting his journey through videos and posts on social media. Many of the places he is revisiting are locations where he spent parts of his childhood while living on the streets of the city. His videos have drawn attention online, with many users reacting emotionally to his story and his connection with Mumbai despite the hardships he faced growing up.

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