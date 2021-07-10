Non-induction of Pritam: BJP sees spate of resignations in Munde sisters’ turf

Mumbai: BJP office-bearers and elected representatives from Beed district, from where former minister Pankaja Munde hails and her sister Pritam Munde elected for the second time to the Lok Sabha, have started resigning from various party posts as a mark of protest against the party leadership. This is despite Pankaja’s clarification that she was not upset over the non-induction of Pritam in the recently held Union cabinet expansion.

A section of Munde supporters was angry as Pritam Munde was not inducted in the cabinet expansion hinting that it was a systematic move to sideline Pankaja, who is former minister and daughter of former union minister and veteran BJP leader late Gopinath Munde.

BJP district general secretary Sarjerao Tandale on Friday had quit his post. It was followed by 14 office bearers in the district to resign on Saturday. Savita Ramdas Bade, a Zilla Parishad member from Shirur Kasar taluka, has resigned while Prakash Khedkar has quit as a Panchayat Samiti member.

Party insiders said some more resignations cannot be ruled out in near future.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Pankaja on Friday broke her silence and clarified that there was no divide within BJP, and there was no team Devendra and team Narendra within the party. ‘’The party’s belief is to put the nation first, and then the party’s interest and lastly individual interests, and both Pankaja and Pritam have always abided by that dictum,’’ said Pankaja.