No water supply in THESE areas of Pune on April 21

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21).

As per the information shared by the civic body, the water supply will resume with low pressure on April 22.

"The water supply will be cut off on Thursday, April 21, 2022, due to a change in the water line that's obstructing the metro route in front of the Sindh Society. The work will be conducted under the Chatushrungi Water Supply Department. Citizens are requested to take note of this and cooperate," it added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:37 PM IST