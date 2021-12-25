'No vaccine, no entry': Ahmednagar administration bans unvaccinated people from public places

The Ahmednagar district administration on Friday issued a 'no vaccine, no entry' order covering various areas, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, agriculture markets as well as events.

The order, issued by Collector Rajendra Bhosale, will come in force from Saturday and it has been made mandatory for people visiting these places to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and follow pandemic appropriate behaviour, an official said.



Meanwhile, a woman having a travel history to Nigeria tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Srirampur tehsil of the district, said Bhosale.



He also informed that 19 students from a residential school in Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three to four days.



Maharashtra on Friday, December 24, recorded 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 8,426. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,404.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases.



Meanwhile, 20 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 108.

Of the 108 cases in Maharashtra, 46 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 15 are from Pune rural, seven from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Satara, five from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Nagpur, and one each from Latur, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira- Bhayandar and Ahmednagar



Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:43 AM IST