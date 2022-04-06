No tie-up with BJP in Maharashtra, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

No tie-up with BJP in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

Raises with PM Modi attachment of properties of Sanjay Raut by ED and delays in nomination of 12 members by Governor in the state council

Clarifies no change in NCP ministers in MVA cabinet

MVA govt is stable, will complete its tenure and will get relelected after next ssembly elections

Amid central probe agencies initiating action against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday categorically ruled out tie-up between NCP and BJP. He criticised the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies saying that ruling MVA partners are together taking on BJP. He also claimed that the MVA government is strong and stable and will complete its term and will be reelected after the next assembly elections in Maharashtra.

During his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Pawar said he took up issue of the attachment of properties of Sanjay Raut who is Rajya Sabha member and also Saamana editor. He took up the manner in which ED carried out attachment. He argued that an injustice has been meted out against Raut. Further, Pawar also took up with Modi the delays in the nomination of 12 members by Governor BS Koshyari from his quota in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The issue has been pending for last two and half years. Pawar said he hoped PM will seriously consider the issues that he raised at today's meeting.

Meanwhile, Pawar said there will be no change from NCP in the MVA cabinet. No NCP Minister will be changed but he will discuss with the state leaders on filling up vacant posts. Pawar said he did not discuss with the PM the arrests of Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

On G23 Congress leaders, Pawar said they are making a case for strengthening of the party. He added some of the leaders also discussed with him.

Pawar reiterated that he was not keen to become UPA chief.

He also criticised the demands by BJP and MNS over the ban on loudspeakers at the time of Azaan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:14 PM IST