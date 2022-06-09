No registration of molestation, POCSO cases without DCP's nod in Mumbai; know the reason here | PTI

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has given stern instruction to the police force to take adequate measures while registering offences and to ensure no motivated cases are registered which results in unnecessary maligning of the image of the individual, against whom the offence has been registered.



A departmental order issued by CP Pandey on June 06 stated, "It has come to the notice that over previous issues, property issues, monetary issues or personal issues cases on charges of molestation or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) are being registered at the police stations."



"In such offences, without having done any verification, the accused person is immediately placed under arrest. After the investigation of such cases reveal that the complaint filed was a bogus one, the process to discharge the accused under the provision of 169 (release of accused when evidence deficient) of The Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is initiated. But by that time it is already late and due to the arrest, the accused faces a lot of defamation and the suspect's image is hugely affected in the society," the order stated.



"In order to curb such instances, it has been informed that cases will have to be registered only after getting the permission of the zonal deputy commissioners of police. The DCPs while taking the decision of giving the permission, should ensure that Supreme Court's directions in the Lalita Kumari case are duly followed," the order concluded.



"We have just got the order copy and will be deciding as to how to implement the said order," said a DCP on the condition of anonymity.



Last month, Commissioner Pandey initiated an inquiry into the conduct of two police officers in the investigation into the Dharavi gang rape case. They had been accused of shoddy investigations and wrongly arresting two teenage brothers without any concrete evidence. The two brothers Anil Chauhan (19) and Nilesh Chauhan (20) were released on bail on personal bonds of Rs 15,000 each by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court after Dharavi police had filed the application to discharge them under CrPC 169.



Cases of crime against minors from January 2022 till April 2022

Rape: cases registered (192) cases detected (174)

Kidnapping: cases registered (355) cases detected (258)

Molestation with POCSO: cases registered (161) cases detected (129)

Eve-teasing with POCSO: cases registered (11) cases detected (07)

