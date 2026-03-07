'No Position To Advise India, Only Problem Is...': Finnish President Alexander Stubb On Russian Oil - WATCH |

Mumbai: Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is currently in Mumbai as part of his India visit, said that he cannot advise India on energy distribution, however, he warned that buying Russian oil always feeds Russia’s war machine.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Stubb said, "...As far as Russian oil is concerned, I am in no position to advise India on how it distributes its energy portfolio. The only problem I see with purchasing Russian oil is that it always feeds the war machine in Russia...."

"As we can see now, the United States has given India a 30-day exemption because of the situation in Iran to purchase Russian oil."

Speaking on Finland's stand on Russian Oil, Stubb told ANI, "Finland is completely off Russian oil and gas for self-evident reasons, but our situation is different and so is our side."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, with the administration asserting that Delhi’s purchases were helping fuel Russia’s war machine against Ukraine. Last month, the US and India announced that they had reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on trade, and Trump had issued an Executive Order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India, noting the commitment by New Delhi to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Moscow and purchasing American energy products.

Earlier on Thursday, with the crisis in the Gulf severely hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian Oil to meet its energy requirements.

Stubb In Mumbai

Alexander Stubb arrived in Mumbai on March 6 and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss Maharashtra–Finland collaboration. The talks focused on high-tech cooperation and economic synergy. On March 7, Stubb also shared a sunrise view of the Gateway of India from the Taj Mahal Hotel, capturing his first morning in the city.

