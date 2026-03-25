No Political Bias In All India Congress Committee's HQ Action, Driven By Court Directives, Says Shinde Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday said that action against AICC's Headquarters in Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone is being carried out in compliance with court directives, dismissing any allegations of political bias.

Speaking to IANS, Nirupam stated that several political parties had been allotted government bungalows to operate their headquarters in Lutyens' Zone, an arrangement that later came under judicial scrutiny. He said the matter was taken to court, which directed authorities to initiate appropriate action.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "Several political parties were allotted government bungalows in the Lutyens’ Zone to run their headquarters. The matter went to court, which directed action. The government then decided to allot plots for offices… pic.twitter.com/eazeYmBmqL — IANS (@ians_india) March 25, 2026

Following the court’s directions, the government decided to allot alternative plots to political parties to set up their offices and asked them to vacate the government accommodations, he added.

‘Several political parties were allotted government bungalows in the Lutyens’ Zone to run their headquarters. The matter went to court, which directed action. The government then decided to allot plots for offices and asked parties to vacate these bungalows.’

Referring to 24 Akbar Road, the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Nirupam said multiple notices have been issued to the party asking it to vacate the premises. He emphasised that these notices were served strictly in accordance with court orders.

Nirupam further asserted that the move should not be viewed as politically motivated, reiterating that the process is being implemented as per legal directives and not out of any malice. He further asks why the AICC is still occupying the government plot, especially since they already have their headquarters built.

‘Notices have been issued multiple times to vacate 24 Akbar Road, the AICC headquarters, based on court orders, not out of any malice…"’ he said

Sanjay Nirupam's remarks come amid reports that the Centre has directed the Indian National Congress to vacate its historic headquarters at 24 Akbar Road by March 28. According to ANI, citing party sources, the Estate Department has issued a notice asking the party to vacate the premises.

The bungalow has served as the party’s nerve centre for nearly 48 years. Although the Congress shifted to its new headquarters, Indira Bhavan at Kotla Marg last year, several operations have continued from Akbar Road, reflecting its long-standing association with the property

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