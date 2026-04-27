'No One Will Tolerate Disrespect Toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj': Riteish Deshmukh Visits Bhiwandi Shakti Peeth Ahead Of Film Release | X / Riteishdfc

Bhiwandi: Bollywood and Marathi film actor on Saturday asserted that any derogatory remarks against would not be tolerated, emphasizing that the revered Maratha ruler continues to inspire generations across the country.

Deshmukh was speaking to the media after offering prayers and participating in the Maha Aarti at the located in Marade Pada of taluka. He was accompanied by actor during the visit.

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The actor said he had long heard about the temple’s spiritual and cultural significance and was keen to experience it firsthand. “This grand temple beautifully presents the life and legacy of Shivaji Maharaj through its intricate artwork and architecture. It is truly a source of inspiration for everyone,” he noted.

Deshmukh’s visit comes ahead of the release of his upcoming Marathi film Jai Shivaji, scheduled to hit theatres across Maharashtra on May 1 He expressed that his deep respect and devotion toward Shivaji Maharaj drew him to the site and praised the efforts behind the temple’s construction.

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He also lauded and its founder for creating such a monumental space dedicated to the Maratha icon. “This temple stands as a testimony to the immense love and reverence people hold for Maharaj,” he said adding that he intends to revisit the site in the future.

Responding to media queries regarding alleged controversial remarks made by and about Shivaji Maharaj, Deshmukh maintained a firm stance. “No one will tolerate any offensive statements against Maharaj,” he said unequivocally.

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The visit witnessed a significant gathering of devotees and locals, underscoring the enduring legacy and widespread reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.