'No One Will Be Spared': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Central Agency Probe Into TCS Nashik Scandal |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state government will seek a probe by central agencies into the alleged religious coercion and sexual harassment case at the Nashik facility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), calling the matter 'grave and deeply concerning.'

“We will not spare anyone involved. No one will be shielded. We have asked central agencies to probe the matter thoroughly,” Fadnavis said, adding that the case appears to be part of a larger organised module. He assured that the investigation would go 'to the root' and strict action would follow based on findings.

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The development comes amid escalating allegations from employees, with claims that male staff were forced to wear skullcaps, recite the Kalma, and offer namaz as part of a pattern of workplace harassment. A complainant alleged that the refusal to comply led to intimidation, isolation and excessive workload under seniors Taushif Akhtar and Danish Sheikh.

Families Allege Conspiracy, Name Bajrang Dal

The controversy has further intensified with family members of the accused alleging a pre-planned conspiracy. Razak Kazi, uncle of the accused Raza Memon, claimed that the case was 'scripted' and politically influenced, alleging involvement of the Bajrang Dal.

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Meanwhile, Bilal Fakir Mohammad Attar, father of the accused Tausif Attar, also denied all charges, stating that his son had been falsely implicated. “We are well-educated… all allegations against them are false,” he said.

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According to complaints and FIRs, the case includes allegations of religious harassment, attempted conversion, verbal abuse, and coercion to consume non-vegetarian food. One employee also alleged severe personal humiliation, claiming he was asked to send his wife to management while undergoing fertility treatment, as reported by India Today.

Police have registered at least nine FIRs so far and eight individuals have been arrested, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar and Shahrukh Sheikh, along with one woman.

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