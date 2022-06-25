'No one should use Balasaheb's name': Uddhav Thackeray after Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday at Shiv Sena's national executive meet amid the political crisis in ṭhe state said that no-one should use Late Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their group or faction.

His statement comes hours after Sena rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that the rebel MLAs can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters." Thackeray further said at the meeting.

"They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," the Sena chief added.

Thackeray was supposed to chair the meeting virtually from his residence "Matoshree". However, he reached the party headquarters - Shiv Sena Bhavan - at Dadar in central Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to take decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam, is expected to face action.

Both of them are members of national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena has already filed a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

Talking to reporters outside the Sena Bhavan, Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai said, "The proceedings of the national executive meeting will be sent to the Election Commission." Thackeray, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, had addressed the Shiv Sena cadres twice on Friday, in which he said he was ready to quit the post of Shiv Sena president if the workers feel he was not capable of running the party effectively.

(with agency inputs)