'No Objection To Lifting LOC Against UK-Based Doctor And YouTuber Sangram Patil If Probe Reports Not Filed In 3 Weeks': State To Bombay HC

State signals conditional relief on travel restriction as Bombay High Court reviews delay in investigation against Sangram Patil | File Photo

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Maharashtra Government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it had no objection to lifting the Look Out Circular (LOC) against UK-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil if the investigation reports pertaining to the case against him are not made available within three weeks.

Case background

Patil, a consultant with the National Health Service, UK, was booked for allegedly posting objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On January 10, he was detained at the Mumbai airport upon arrival.

State sets conditions for lifting LOC

Advocate General Milind Sathe told Justice Ashwin Bhobe that the lifting of the LOC against Patil would be subject to an undertaking by the doctor and his parents, who are based in India, that he would return to India and appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) as and when required. Sathe added that a 15-day advance notice would be given if his presence is required for interrogation.

Petition challenges FIR and travel restriction

The court admitted Patil’s petition challenging the FIR and the LOC against him. He had sought quashing of the LOC, stating that if he is not allowed to travel back to the UK, he would lose his job.

Defence cites hardship and intent

Senior Advocate Rajiv Shakdher, appearing for Patil, submitted that his client had already filed an affidavit clarifying that he did not intend to hurt sentiments and that his statements were made in good faith.

Highlighting the hardship caused by the LOC, Shakdher told the court that Patil has been in India since January 10, 2026, unable to return to the United Kingdom.

“I am a doctor. I am in an open-air jail here as I can’t leave the country. My wife and children are there (in the UK). My patients are there,” he said, adding that Patil’s job was at risk.

Undertakings offered to court

He offered that Patil would give an undertaking to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the Investigating Officer whenever required, with prior notice. He also agreed that Patil’s parents, who are permanent residents in India, would furnish undertakings assuring his presence.

Court questions delay in investigation

Initially, Sathe opposed the relief, stating that Patil could wait for three more months in India until the probe is completed. He added that the investigation was at a crucial stage and certain reports were awaited.

In response, Justice Bhobe orally remarked, “You cannot hold a person. You have to complete your investigation at the earliest.”

State revises stance

Sathe then stated that if all reports are not received within three weeks from April 20, the state would have no objection to lifting the LOC, subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking.

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Next hearing on May 5

The court accepted Sathe’s statement and asked Patil to provide his contact details and a draft undertaking to the Public Prosecutor’s office within 10 days to ensure it is in line with the state’s requirements.

The High Court posted the next hearing for May 5 to accept the undertaking and pass further orders regarding the lifting of the LOC.

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