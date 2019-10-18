No need to bring back Article 370, says Sharad Pawar

Nashik: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "doob maro" jibe directed at the Opposition in connection with scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said there was no need to talk about brining back the controversial provision.

Addressing a poll rally in Niphad here in North Maharashtra, Pawar asked Modi why he was daring Opposition leaders to bring back Article 370 of the Constitution after it was nullified by Parliament in August.

Pawar also hit out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for saying that public sector banks had the "worst phase" under the combination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

The Maratha strongman was a senior member of the Manmohan Singh-led cabinet from 2004 to 2014.

The NDA government also came under attack from the veteran leader over India lagging behind neighbouring Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) and asked if it augured well for the country.

"How can they (Opposition) say that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra? They should be ashamed of such thoughts. Don't they have any shame? Doob maro," the PM had said, using the two-word phrase in Hindi.