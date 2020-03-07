Leave & license agreement: No need for collector's NOC

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court recently held that permission or a no objection certificate (NOC) would not be required from the district collector for signing a leave and licence agreement, irrespective of whether it is for residential, commercial or industrial purpose.

This order will have a huge impact on thousands of housing societies situated on collector's land or lease hold or revenue lands.

As per this order, if anyone wants to sign a leave and license agreement to allow a party to use their property (residential, commercial or industrial), then they would not have to go by the lengthy procedure of obtaining an NOC from the district collector and also pay the mandatory fees.