'No Money, No Degree': Students allege director of MIT, Pune rejected to listen to their woes after university demanded Rs 8,000 per subject from debarred students

"We tried to follow up on this issue for the longest of time but did not receive any response from the college or University. Now, after almost one and half year when we're done with our final year exams and about to graduate from the College, the Management asks us to pay Rs 8,000 per subject. If you calculate it, if one student is debarred in four subjects, he/she has to pay Rs 36,000 and attend a three week special term. This is abrupt. We demand the college to reduce the fees for special term as many of our batchmates have lost their parents, loved ones or are in any of financial crunch".

Meher, a final year student said, "When I spoke to the Director, he was upright rude and mean to me when I told him I lost by father two months ago. He blatantly said 'So what can I do, many people die everyday?'. Director is not even ready to listen to our woos and recommendations. My dad was sole bread earner, the bank has seized his accounts, how do I pay this amount?". "This is exactly like they're giving us degree in return for the money. I don't want to buy my degree. And the management is not even stating reasons as to why were we debarred in the first place".

Spandan Fulkar , whose father recently recovered from an ailment after being in ICU for a long period, said, "All our money went into his treatment. We're facing financial crunch and at the moment have no funds to pay to the college. When my father approached the Director, he persistently rejected all our requests even after my father showed him financial condition".

50 out of the 300-350 batch of students from the final year of BA JMC have been debarred and asked to pay Rs 8,000 per subject to be eligible.

FPJ tried contacting director of ISBJ, Krishnamurthy Thakur for a comment but he remained unavailable.