No mad rush to lay out ‘welcome’ mats on Day 1

Mumbai: The state government allowed hotels and lodges to resume operations at 33 per cent capacity, starting from Wednesday. However, not many hotel and lodge owners showed much enthusiasm on the opening day. Many establishments continued to have their shutters down, some began to accept bookings on a trial basis and were likely to down their shutters as well, unless there is demand.

The Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI) said it expected only about 30 to 35 per cent of hotels across the state to reopen in the first week, and this number was likely to go up to 70 per cent in a month from now.

“Many hotels are facing a shortage of staff and are also low on working capital. This will be the biggest challenge for them as they decide to open their doors to guests. So, our estimate is that only about 30 to 35 per cent of the total hotels in the state may immediately re-open and others will gradually join in. There are many hotels which have been so hard-hit that they may not re-open at all or will take longer to do so. We expect roughly around 70 per cent of hotels to resume operations in the near future,” said Pradeep Shetty, vice-president, HRAWI.

Nawab Hussain, 41, has been in the hospitality business for two decades. He owns three hotels in Mumbai, but has decided to only open one.

"We are resuming our business in a phased manner. We have opened only one hotel and will be assessing demand. If things don't improve, we may voluntarily shut hotels until things return to normal completely," Hussain told The Free Press Journal.

This is the sentiment shared by most hotel owners, who feel people will not make bookings until the situation returns to normal and the industry will continue to suffer.

"The footfall won't increase unless things are completely normal. Interstate travel is practically restricted and people don't need lodges unless they are stepping out or going elsewhere to stay," said city hotelier Manav Vij.

Many of his ilk are disinclined to resume operations even if they have the will because most of their staff and employees have returned to their hometowns outside Mumbai.

"Our industry is about dealing with people. The hotel industry is not a one-man show. All our staff have returned to their hometowns amid the pandemic. Unless they are back, we won't be able to function as well," said hotelier Digvijay Patel.

"At the same time, hotel owners will not call them back unless we see the possibility of revenue generation because it will then be the management's sole responsibility to provide the staff with accommodation and food," Patel added.

Those who have returned to business are strictly adhering to the state government issued protocols of social distancing and hygiene. They have provided PPE kits to their staff and digital notebooks and tablets have replaced the conventional log books and diaries.

"We are encouraging cashless transactions. We are monitoring the temperatures of both staffers and guests and the hotel premises are being frequently sanitised," said Deepen Ahuja, manager at a city hotel.

"Rooms at every hotel will be left unoccupied for 24 hours for sanitation purposes and the pools, gym and play areas at the hotel and resort premises will remain shut," informed Ahuja.

Hotel owners also highlighted the importance of resumption of tourism. Unless tourism resumes, generating profits will be hard, they point out.

"Tourism and the hospitality industry go hand in hand. People tend to make hotel bookings only when they are out on vacation. They cannot book hotel rooms if they must remain locked up at home," said Deepak Sawant, an employee in the hospitality business, who also owns a travel agency.

"Even if the government decides to allow tourism from tomorrow, things will not turn around immediately, as people are cautious and fearful of venturing outside. This pandemic has affected us severely and it will be a long time before things get back to normal," Sawant added.