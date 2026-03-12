'No LPG Or Oil Shortage In India Amid Iran-Israel-US War': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Centre Keeping Close Watch On Fuel Supply

'No Gas Or Oil Shortage In India Amid Iran-Israel-US War': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Centre Keeping Close Watch On Fuel Supply |

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that there is no shortage of gas or oil in India.

Speaking about the global developments, Shinde said the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are keeping a close watch on the evolving war situation and its potential impact on fuel supply.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, “The central government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi are closely monitoring the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. He is ensuring that there is no shortage of gas or oil. The… pic.twitter.com/OjVExBzMey — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2026

Centre keeping close watch on fuel availability

Shinde stated that the central government is actively monitoring the availability of essential fuel resources and is taking necessary steps to ensure that supply remains uninterrupted across the country.

The assurance comes amid growing global concerns that the conflict in West Asia could disrupt energy supplies and affect international oil markets. India, which imports a large share of its crude oil, often remains sensitive to geopolitical developments in the region.

According to Shinde, the government’s priority is to ensure that citizens do not face any disruption in the availability of fuel.

Rumours about shortages dismissed

Shinde also cautioned against the spread of rumours regarding possible shortages of gas or oil in the country. He said misleading information circulating among the public could create unnecessary panic.

Authorities have emphasised that there is no immediate threat to fuel availability and that adequate monitoring mechanisms are in place.

Officials have also been tracking global developments closely, especially developments in West Asia, which is one of the most important regions for global oil production.

Coordination between Centre and state

The deputy chief minister said the state government and the central government are working in coordination to ensure that the interests of citizens remain protected during the evolving global situation.

He stressed that both levels of government are committed to preventing any adverse impact on the public.

As the geopolitical situation continues to unfold, authorities are keeping a close watch on developments while maintaining preparedness to respond to any possible disruption in fuel supply.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/