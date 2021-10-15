No load shedding in Maharashtra on Thursday

Despite a fall in coal supply, the state generation company MahaGenco on Thursday recorded 7,000 mw plus generation from its own generation plants. Maharashtra’s power demand was recorded at 20,500 mw of which state power distribution company MahaVitaran’s demand was 17,515 mw and Mumbai’s 3,000 mw. According to the state energy department officer, Thursday's power demand was met with state generation of 14,051 mw by MahaGenco and other generators and 6,449 mw received from the Central Sector including NTPC and others. ‘’There was no load shedding, no shortfall in generation and power supply as promised by the energy minister Nitin Raut,’’ he noted.

The officer further said, due to Durga Puja, the MahaGenco’s coal stock has been reduced due to a reduction in coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries. The coal stock was reduced to 191677 tonnes on October 13 from 208684 tonnes on October 12 and 217,571 tonnes on October 11 to its eight generating plants. The officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’There will be a reduction in coal supply because of Durga Puja. Every year during three days of Durga Puja, the production at mines almost stops due to non-availability of workers. MahaVitaran is meeting the power requirement by purchasing from the open market and power exchanges.’’

Of the 1,91,677 tonnes of coal stock, Koradi plant has 17,034 tonnes (0.63 days), Nashik 9,723 tonnes (1.39 days), Bhusawal 25,046 tonnes (1.16 days), Parli 25,808 tonnes (1.91 days), Paras 2561 tonnes (0.28 days), Chandrapur 83,950 tonnes (1.6 days) and Khaperkheda 24,720 tonnes (1.03 days).

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:02 AM IST