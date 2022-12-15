No leniency for man-Eating tigers: Forest Minister Mungantiwar after 3 die in animal attack in Chandrapur | File pic

Forest Minister Mr Sudhir Mungantiwar has warned the forest department staff that the continuous loss of victims in the attack of tigers in Chandrapur district is a matter of great concern and these man-eating tigers must be caged to give relief to people.

His warning came a day after three deaths in tiger attack. Devarao Sopankar died on Wednesday in Kantapeth in Mul Taluka, Baburao Kamble in Savli Taluka and Swarupa Yelattiwar in Khedi on December 15 in a tiger attack.

Earlier on December 7, one died in a tiger attack in Petgaon as well.

Mr Mungantiwar, who comes from Chandrapur district, asserted that constant tiger attacks and civilian casualties are a matter of concern. These tigers need to be caged immediately. He said that he will not tolerate any lapses in this regard.

The minister has directed the Principal Secretary of Forest Department Mr Venugopal Reddy and all the concerned officers to take immediate action.

Read Also Indore: Rare event in city zoo as tigress Ragini gives birth to 3 cubs of which two are tricoloured