e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNo leniency for man-Eating tigers: Forest Minister Mungantiwar after 3 die in animal attack in Chandrapur

No leniency for man-Eating tigers: Forest Minister Mungantiwar after 3 die in animal attack in Chandrapur

Mr Mungantiwar, who comes from Chandrapur district, asserted that constant tiger attacks and civilian casualties are a matter of concern.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
No leniency for man-Eating tigers: Forest Minister Mungantiwar after 3 die in animal attack in Chandrapur | File pic
Follow us on

Forest Minister Mr Sudhir Mungantiwar has warned the forest department staff that the continuous loss of victims in the attack of tigers in Chandrapur district is a matter of great concern and these man-eating tigers must be caged to give relief to people.

His warning came a day after three deaths in tiger attack. Devarao Sopankar died on Wednesday in Kantapeth in Mul Taluka, Baburao Kamble in Savli Taluka and Swarupa Yelattiwar in Khedi on December 15 in a tiger attack. 

Earlier on December 7, one died in a tiger attack in Petgaon as well. 

Mr Mungantiwar, who comes from Chandrapur district, asserted that constant tiger attacks and civilian casualties are a matter of concern. These tigers need to be caged immediately. He said that he will not tolerate any lapses in this regard.

The minister has directed the Principal Secretary of Forest Department Mr Venugopal Reddy and all the concerned officers to take immediate action.

Read Also
Indore: Rare event in city zoo as tigress Ragini gives birth to 3 cubs of which two are tricoloured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India’s presidency can work with all G20 member countries to accelerate progress towards...

India’s presidency can work with all G20 member countries to accelerate progress towards...

ON CAMERA: 5 stuck in lift of Bhiwandi's Konark Arcade; rescued safely

ON CAMERA: 5 stuck in lift of Bhiwandi's Konark Arcade; rescued safely

Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt doubles financial aid to farmers hit by retreating rains & floods 

Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt doubles financial aid to farmers hit by retreating rains & floods 

After an outrage, Maharashtra Govt drops ‘intercaste’ from the committee’s title

After an outrage, Maharashtra Govt drops ‘intercaste’ from the committee’s title

Mumbai: MVA resolves to take out morcha on December 17 even if govt denies permission

Mumbai: MVA resolves to take out morcha on December 17 even if govt denies permission