No jeans, T-shirt in offices: MVA instructs govt employees to 'wear appropriate formal clothes'

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has on Friday imposed a ban on wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices. Issuing an order, they have instructed the government employees and contractual staff to wear appropriate formal clothes and appear professional.

The government noted that most of the officers/employees working in the office (mainly employees working on contract basis as well as persons coming for government work as consultants) do not wear attire that suits the government employee while present during office hours. As a result, the image of government employees in the minds of the people is tarnished, the order read.

"The general public expects a good deal of behaviour and personality from all government officials/employees. In this situation, if the dress of the officers and employees is indecent, vulgar and unhygienic, it has an indirect effect on their overall performance," the order further read.

In view of all this, the following guidelines are given to the officers and employees of the Ministry as well as all the state government offices (except all the cadres who have been assigned uniforms under various government circulars) in their daily attire:

1. The daily attire of all officers and employees should be appropriate for a government employee.

2. The dress worn by all officers and employees should be neat. For example, female employees should wear sari, salwar/churidar kurta, trouser pants and kurta or shirt on it as well as dupatta if required. Male employees should wear shirts, pants/trousers. Don't wear dark colored and colourful embroidered/painted clothes. Also, all officers and employees should not wear jeans and T-shirts in the office.

3. All officers and employees should wear khadi at least once a week (Friday) to promote khadi.

4. During office hours, all officers and employees should wear their prescribed office identity card.

5. Women officers and employees should wear slippers, sandals if possible in the office. Also, male officers and employees should wear shoes or sandals. Slippers should not be used in the office.