No hugging this time, but festive spirit remains the same

Mumbai: For Abdul Bhai, Eid was one such event of the year when his entire family comes together and celebrates. However, this year it was a different story, the emotion behind the festival was the same but the family chose to not to step outside and keep it as a family affair amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The family also offered their namaaz individually at their home and wishes their beloved on WhatsApp and on video calls.

Wearing new clothes on Eid was a tradition, however, this time Abdul Bhai's family chose to keep it simple. Due to the lockdown, everything was closed for the past two months and the family is unsure how long the current situation will continue. However, there was no shortage of Sheer Khurma and Biryani.

Majority of community members chose to stay indoors amidst the worsening crisis and refrain from wearing new clothes. Unlike in festive times when Mohammad Ali Road in South Mumbai and other key areas used to be bustling with people with festive mood, these markets and mosques remain closed.

To maintain social distancing norms in the wake of pandemic people chose not to invite relatives and friends for feasts, but the women prepared festive dishes at home to mark the occasion.

Amidst the worsening coronavirus crisis, Muslim clerics and police have appealed to the people of the community to celebrate Eid at their home and the community has responded positively. Neither people offer Namaaz on the roads nor did they venture out to wish their beloved. There was no hugging this time and most of the people chose to wish each other on WhatsApp or on video calls while maintaining social distancing.

"We have created a link and an Imam of Khatri Masjid in Bhuleshwar addressed people on this link, as many as 30,000 people have joint together and listen to Imam Sahab," said Saeed Noori, general secretary of Raza Academy.

Heavy police security was deployed outside mosques and some sensitive areas, few people from the community were seen on the roads, however, they too avoided hugging each other and were seen wearing masks. "The response from the community was good, most of the people offered Namaaz behind the doors and no crowding was reported today," said Mumbai police PRO, DCP Pranay Ashok.